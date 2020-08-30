Paul George Calls Kawhi Leonard 'Man of Business' After Clippers Eliminate Mavs

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard's "board man" moniker took on a new meaning after Los Angeles Clippers teammate Paul George showered him with praise following the team's series-clinching victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

"I mean Kawhi's a man of business," George said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "He stepped up and stepped in time after time, whenever we needed him he put us on his back and he finished the series. I can't say it enough. After this series, he's the most reliable guy. His shot-making and his time on awareness plays—he is one of a kind."

Leonard had 33 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and five steals in Sunday's 111-97 victory.

It was his third double-double of the series, and he averaged 32.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists over six games.

The 2019-20 season hasn't gone perfectly to plan for the Clippers. Fitting Leonard and George into the team naturally proved a bit tricky, and the COVID-19 pandemic meant the team would have to find its on-court chemistry all over again.

Leonard's performance Sunday, however, showed why Los Angeles is built for the postseason.