Chase Edmonds' Fantasy Outlook After Kenyan Drake's Injury

For the time being, Chase Edmonds is the Arizona Cardinals' primary ball-carrier after Kenyan Drake suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Edmonds has largely been on the periphery since Arizona selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He entered 2020 with 511 rushing yards through his first two seasons, and nearly a quarter of that total (126 yards) came in a Week 7 win over the New York Giants last year.

Gauging Edmonds' value with Drake out injured is tricky.

His performance through seven games is encouraging. He's averaging 6.1 yards per carry, having run for 176 yards and one score.

Still, Edmonds isn't proven as a No. 1 option over a prolonged stretch, and the passing game is clearly the focal point of Arizona's offense. That was driven home in the offseason when the Cardinals acquired DeAndre Hopkins.

Edmonds had solid receiving numbers (86 receptions for 905 yards and seven touchdowns) but wasn't a prolific pass-catcher in four seasons at Fordham. Maybe his seven-catch, 87-yard showing against the Seattle Seahawks is a preview of what's to come.

The waiver wire can be pretty barren when it comes to running backs, so Edmonds is worth adding. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Drake is likely to be out for a "few weeks," so he'll remain the starter for at least the next couple of games.

Just don't immediately rush him into your lineup without first seeing how he adjusts to his new role.