FedEx Cup Standings 2020: Points, Playoff Standings After BMW Championship

The top two men's golfers in the world are in line to be locked in a head-to-head battle for the second straight week with the FedEx Cup on the line.

Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm head into the Tour Championship in first and second in the FedEx Cup standings.

Rahm defeated Johnson in a playoff at the BMW Championship to vault seven positions over Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and others into second.

Johnson claimed the top spot in the standings through his win at the Northern Trust, and he will begin the Tour Championship two strokes ahead of Rahm with a staggered scoring system in place based off FedEx Cup ranking.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Dustin Johnson (3470.6 points)

2. Jon Rahm (3079.7)

3. Justin Thomas (2570.1)

4. Webb Simpson (2162.9)

5. Collin Morikawa (2024.9)

6. Daniel Berger (2007.4)

7. Harris English (1805.3)

8. Bryson DeChambeau (1682.1)

9. Sungjae Im (1650.2)

10. Hideki Matsuyama (1586.7)

Full standings can be found on PGATour.com.

Johnson and Rahm's showdown at the BMW Championship could be a precursor for what we see at East Lake Golf Club.

The No. 1 and No. 2 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are two of the most in-form golfers in the world.

Johnson has finished in the top two in each of his last three tournaments. To make matters worse for the rest of the field, he will start the Tour Championship at 10-under based off the FedEx Cup scoring rules.

Rahm will start two shots back of Johnson at eight-under after recording his second consecutive top-six finish. The Spaniard also has a win at the Memorial Tournament and a tie for 13th at the PGA Championship in the last two months.

Rahm reached the No. 2 spot in the FedEx Cup standings through a remarkable turnaround after shooting six-over in his first 38 holes, as Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner noted:

Thomas, Simpson and Collin Morikawa will also start the Tour Championship with an advantage after securing spots in the top five.

Simpson opted out of the BMW Championship, while Thomas and Morikawa shot a combined 11-over at Olympia Fields Country Club.

Beneath the fifth-ranked Morikawa, every set of five players will start with the same score, which means 30th-ranked Billy Horschel is one of five players to begin at even-par.

Horschel had to sweat out his Tour Championship status as the final groups finished at Olympia Fields.

Nine of the 10 players directly under Horschel recorded an under-par fourth round, but none of them were able to collect enough points to overtake the American for 30th place.

Adam Scott was close to obtaining 30th, but he fell apart on the back nine with two bogeys and a double bogey in his final four holes.

There was some late drama above Horschel, as Mackenzie Hughes needed a par on the 18th hole to secure the No. 28 position. Had he missed his last putt, the Canadian would have fallen out of the top 30 and his spot would have gone to Adam Long.

Joaquin Niemann and Tony Finau made the biggest moves away from the bubble at Olympia Fields. Niemann jumped from 31st to 18th, while Finau catapulted nine spots to No. 20.

Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson, Jason Day and Tiger Woods were among the 40 players that had their PGA Tour seasons come to an end Sunday.

The players that did not qualify for the 30-man Tour Championship will set their sights on the U.S. Open, which occurs September 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club.

