Dennis Schroder, PJ Tucker Fined $25K After Thunder vs. Rockets Game 5 Incident

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA fined Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder and Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker $25,000 apiece.

Schroder and Tucker were both ejected with 6:51 left in the third quarter of Houston's 114-80 victory Saturday. Schroder appeared to hit Tucker below the belt while running through a screen, and Tucker responded by head-butting Schroder.

In explaining the respective punishments, the NBA said Tucker's actions "did not meet the standard for a head-butt."

Schroder also denied he intentionally hit Tucker in the groin:

The fact both players avoided a suspension is likely to have a bigger impact for the Thunder, who trail the Rockets in the series heading into Game 6 on Monday.

Schroder was instrumental in Oklahoma City's victories in Games 3 and 4, scoring 59 combined points.

The 26-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career. He averaged 18.9 points and set personal bests for field-goal percentage (46.9) and three-point percentage (38.5). The Thunder need him to contribute in a big way off the bench because they lack a dynamic scorer who can match James Harden shot-for-shot.

This isn't to downplay Tucker's importance to the Rockets. The 6'5" forward has been a pivotal member of the starting lineup since Mike D'Antoni embraced super-small ball. He's averaging 6.8 rebounds in the playoffs, and he has held his own against Steven Adams despite giving up a lot of size to the 6'11" center.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Houston's typical rotation doesn't go very deep, either. Eight Rockets players saw the floor in the aforementioned Games 3 and 4, the first going to overtime and the second being decided by three points.

Sunday's announcement ensures the Thunder and Rockets will be at full strength when they return to the court.