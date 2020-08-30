LeBron James' Son Bronny Joins Esports Organization FaZe Clan

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2020

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James #0 is seen against Paul VI during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

LeBron James' son Bronny James is the newest member of FaZe Clan, the esports organization announced Sunday:

James isn't the gaming organization's only connection to the basketball world. Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons joined FaZe Clan last week:

Other professional athletes operating as FaZe Clan content creators include Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard. Hip-hop artists Offset, Lil Yachty and Ugly God are also content creators for FaZe. 

The esports organization has teams competing in Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite and VALORANT, among other games. 