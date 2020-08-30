LeBron James' Son Bronny Joins Esports Organization FaZe Clan

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

LeBron James' son Bronny James is the newest member of FaZe Clan, the esports organization announced Sunday:

James isn't the gaming organization's only connection to the basketball world. Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons joined FaZe Clan last week:

Other professional athletes operating as FaZe Clan content creators include Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard. Hip-hop artists Offset, Lil Yachty and Ugly God are also content creators for FaZe.

The esports organization has teams competing in Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite and VALORANT, among other games.