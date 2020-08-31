NCAA Football Rankings 2020: Analysis for Latest Polls Before Week 1

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are still preparing for their 2020 debut, but the first week of September features more than a handful of games in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

We made it? We made it.

Across the AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt, there are nine matchups on the docket. While no AP Top 25 team is scheduled to play, Memphis—the first team out, effectively ranked 26th—will host Arkansas State on Saturday night.

That contest is the highlight for Week 1's abbreviated slate of games.

AP Top 25

* denotes not playing a fall season in 2020

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State*

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Penn State*

8. Florida

9. Oregon*

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin*

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan*

17. USC*

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota*

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah*

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa*

25. Tennessee

Week 1 Games to Watch

Along with Memphis' clash against Arkansas State, three more programs—Navy, SMU and UAB—that landed in the "receiving votes" section of the initial AP poll open their season.

In a typical year, the rankings are typically focused on power-conference teams. However, the preseason Top 25 included nine programs from the Big Ten or Pac-12, so it's entirely possible Navy, SMU or UAB will be ranked at some point this season.

According to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, the next release is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Sep. 14.

Thursday night, UAB hosts Central Arkansas. While it's the first contest for UAB, Central Arkansas edged Austin Peay in the Football Championship Subdivision opener on Aug. 29.

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Since returning in 2017 following a two-year hiatus, UAB is a perfect 18-0 at home. Additionally, the Blazers have a valuable chance to play a competitive game before traveling to Miami for the ACC school's season opener next Thursday.

Then on Saturday, SMU heads to Texas State in the afternoon. SMU lost offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee to Miami this offseason but brings back signal-caller Shane Buechele, who threw for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns last year.

Buechele and top wideout Reggie Roberson should be one of the nation's top quarterback-receiver duos in 2020.

Memphis has a prime-time slot to open Ryan Silverfield's first season as head coach. Promoted soon after Mike Norvell went to Florida State, the former offensive coordinator can lean on returning 4,000-yard passer Brady White this year.

But the Tigers won't have running back Kenneth Gainwell, who opted out of the 2020 season, according to Christian Fowler of 247 Sports.

Nevertheless, since Memphis is idle in Week 2, a victory means they'll likely be ranked in the next AP poll.

Rounding out the slate is Navy's showdown with BYU on Labor Day Monday. Navy must replace quarterback Malcolm Perry and his 2,027 rushing yards. Dalen Morris, who has five career carries, will be the starter against BYU.

