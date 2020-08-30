Dell Loy Hansen to Sell Real Salt Lake After MLS Probe into Racist Remarks

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

MLS announced Sunday that Dell Loy Hansen will sell Real Salt Lake as well as other parts of Utah Soccer Holdings that include Utah Royals FC in the NWSL and the Real Monarchs in the USL.

The decision comes after Hansen responded negatively to players sitting out Wednesday's game in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Further, The Athletic published a report Thursday detailing allegations Hansen has made racist comments in the past.

The owner told Salt Lake City radio station X96 that the players' strike was "like somebody stabbed you and you’re trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward," via The Athletic.

"The disrespect is profound to me personally," he added.

The team announced Friday Hansen would be taking a leave of absence amid an investigation by MLS.

The Athletic also reported a history of racism from Hansen, with former Real Salt Lake employee Andy Williams alleging the owner was a "f--king racist" who used the N-word.

Toronto FC and USMNT striker Jozy Altidore and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell both called for Hansen to sell the team, with Altidore noting his interesting in buying the squad:

It appears there is now an opportunity for the group to buy the MLS club from Hansen, who purchased a majority stake in Real Salt Lake in 2013.