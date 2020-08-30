Red Sox Trade Mitch Moreland to Padres for Hudson Potts, Jeisson Rosario

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres have acquired first baseman Mitch Moreland in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox will receive outfielder Jeisson Rosario and infielder Hudson Potts in return for the deal.

Moreland has been one of the top hitters in baseball to start the 2020 season, hitting .328 with eight home runs and 21 RBI in 22 appearances. His 1.177 OPS would rank second in the majors behind only Juan Soto if he had enough at-bats to qualify.

The 34-year-old is a .253 career hitter and never finished a season with better than a .278 batting average, while his career high in home runs in just 23, but the Padres hope his current form will continue for the shortened 60-game season.

San Diego has been aggressive ahead of Monday's deadline with Saturday's acquisition of closer Trevor Rosenthal.

The squad entered Sunday with a 20-15 record, third-best in the National League, hoping to secure a playoff appearance for the first time since 2006.

It made a match for Boston, which at 11-22 has the second-worst record in the majors.

The Red Sox added two of the Padres' top 20 prospects in Potts (No. 16) and Rosario (No. 19), per MLB.com.

Potts, 21, spent most of last season in Double-A, hitting .227 with 16 home runs in the Texas League. He played mostly third base but also spent time at second during the year.

Rosario, 20, hit .242 with a .372 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases in Single-A during the 2019 season, spending most of his time in center field.