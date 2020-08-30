NBA Playoffs 2020: Latest Postseason Bracket, Standings, Odds and Title Picks

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

All but one of the top NBA championship contenders have moved on to the second round of the postseason.

The Los Angeles Clippers can join the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals with a win over the Dallas Mavericks Sunday.

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics can also be thrown into the mix of potential title contenders, but only one of them will make it out of the Eastern Conference series that begins Sunday afternoon.

If the Clippers, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets win their respective Game 6s, the playoff field will be trimmed to eight teams by Monday night.

NBA Postseason Bracket

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NBA Title Odds

Los Angeles Clippers (+275; bet $100 to win $275)

Los Angeles Lakers (+275)

Milwaukee (+280)

Toronto (+750)

Boston (+900)

Houston (+1100)

Miami (+2000)

Utah (+4000)

Dallas (+6000)

Denver (+6600)

Oklahoma City (+15000)

Odds via Oddschecker.

Title Pick

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto

The Lakers and Raptors boast similarities when it comes to title-winning experience.

LeBron James has won three championships, while the bulk of the Toronto squad was on the roster for its title run in 2019.

That could be one of the intangibles that helps them come out of their respective conferences to reach the NBA Finals.

James and Anthony Davis could be hard for any of the remaining West teams to tame if they play similar to their Game 5 performance against Portland.

The Lakers superstars combined for 79 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists while finishing off the scrappy Trail Blazers.

James averaged a triple-double with 27.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game in five contests with the Blazers, while Davis added 29.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

If the two receive some contributions from Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and others throughout their NBA Finals quest, the Lakers should be in good position to outpace Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Toronto proved it is the deepest team in the East during its first-round sweep of Brooklyn, as six different players scored over 10 points per game.

Fred VanVleet has developed into the scoring leader of the group. He averaged 21.3 points per game and shot 55.9 percent from three-point range versus the Nets.

But Toronto's X-factor could be the paint play of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. The duo could provide a nice inside-outside complement on offense and control the advances of Boston and Milwaukee into the lane.

If the Raptors tighten up their defense, they could reverse their combined 2-5 regular-season record against Milwaukee and Boston.

Since they arrived in the bubble, the Raptors held their opponents under 110 points on eight occasions and forced the Lakers, Orlando, Memphis and Brooklyn twice under triple digits.

Although it will be tough to contain the scorers on the Celtics and Bucks rosters, the Raptors have the defensive blueprint in place to lock down their second straight NBA Finals berth.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.