Top 10 Dream Options for a CFB Players' Union President

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Amid ongoing uncertainty about whether the 2020 college football season would be held, players found a united voice in the #WeWantToPlay movement.

Could that be the first step in a college football players' union?

There are a lot of steps between the idea of a players' union and the actual implementation of such a group of amateur student-athletes, but it's never too soon to start speculating.

The focus here will be on who could head up that hypothetical union in the role of president, and we've compiled a list of 10 candidates with varying levels of union experience and marketability.

Who do you think is the best candidate for the job?