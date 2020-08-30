LeBron James on NBA Social Initiatives: We Put Together a Plan, Took Action

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James spoke with NBA TV's Jared Greenberg about players' plans for social justice amid ongoing protests against systemic racism and police brutality:

James' comments came after he dropped a 36-point triple-double in a 131-122 playoff win over the Portland Trail Blazers, which sealed a 4-1 first-round series win.

The Lakers vs. Blazers game was one of three that occurred Saturday after a three-day pause in the NBA's postseason amid players' fights for social justice. Those efforts were further sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, who was shot seven times in the back by authorities trying to detain him in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In response, the Milwaukee Bucks decided against taking the court for Game 5 of their first-round series versus the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The rest of the NBA's playoff slate that day was canceled, and meetings ensued between players, coaches, governors and many others in the coming days regarding what more the league could do to accomplish its goals.

From those meetings emerged a three-point plan outlined by the NBA and NBPA in a joint statement, with a larger focus on combating voter suppression and encouraging people to vote on Election Day.

James referenced the plan in his comments, telling Greenberg that "it's great when you can put together a plan, have action and execute it."

After the game, James provided more comments to reporters, noting that the NBA is "trying to create change" and that it "can't lose sight of what the main thing is," per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

One of those changes has recently come to fruition as the Staples Center, the home of James' Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, will be used as a vote center per an announcement Saturday.

