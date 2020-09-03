Which Teams Will Over- or Underachieve in the 2020 CFB Season?

8 of 8

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Head coach Luke Fickell has done an incredible job with this Cincinnati squad in quick order. The Bearcats were 4-8 before he took over and 4-8 in his first season, but they have won 11 games in each of the past two campaigns.

However, UCF should be the highest-ranked Group of Five team, not Cincinnati.

They're essentially tied in the preseason poll, so we're splitting hairs here. The Bearcats are No. 20 with 234 votes, while the Knights are No. 21 with 229 votes. But UCF should be comfortably ahead of a Cincinnati team that has to replace many of the best players from an offense that already wasn't anything special.

Running back Michael Warren II is the major loss. Over the past two seasons, he had racked up nearly 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 36 touchdowns. Cincinnati did add Jerome Ford as an immediately eligible transfer from Alabama and still has Gerrid Doaks (526 rushing yards last year), but it won't be the same without Warren.

The Bearcats also lost three of Desmond Ridder's four favorite targets in tight end Josiah Deguara and wide receivers Rashad Medaris and Malick Mbodj. Transfers Jordan Jones (Arkansas) and Michael Young Jr. (Notre Dame) might be key contributors, but this passing attack was already Cincinnati's Achilles' heel back when the receivers were known commodities. It could be a major problem this year.

The saving grace is the defense. The Bearcats have 10 returning starters from a group that stifled just about every opponent except for Ohio State (understandable) and East Carolina (still confounding). Cincinnati only allowed 20.6 points per game in 2019, and that number may well improve in 2020. At any rate, it needs to improve if this team is going to live up to the hype of being the front-runner to win the AAC.