Chris Paul: 'Never Seen Anything Like' Meeting Before NBA Decided to Protest

Oklahoma City Thunder guard and National Basketball Players Association President Chris Paul gave his account Friday of the players meeting that nearly resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 NBA playoffs Wednesday.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Paul said: "Fifteen years in this league, I've never seen anything like it. The voices that were heard, I'll never forget it."

The playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were not played, as players opted to protest in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

There were no games Thursday or Friday either, but a meeting between players and owners Thursday yielded results, and the decision was made to resume the playoffs.

