Report: Juventus Targeting Lionel Messi to Team with Cristiano Ronaldo

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2020

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo looks at Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, dubbed 'el clasico', at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Juventus reportedly made a "discreet approach" to Jorge Messi, the father of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, to discuss the possibility of a blockbuster transfer that could link up Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two greatest football players of their generation.

James Whaling of the Daily Mirror reported Saturday that the Bianconeri are the latest club to join a star-studded race for the Argentina captain's services that also features Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like