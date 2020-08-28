UFC's Derrick Lewis, Son 'OK' After ATV Crash at Home Caught on Video

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis and his young son are "OK" after a scary ATV accident at their home, per a post on Lewis' Instagram account Thursday.

Video captured Lewis sitting on an ATV in his driveway and his son hopping on. After that, the vehicle suddenly accelerated, jumping the border of a flower bed and driving over bushes.

The ATV then spun around as it went up on two wheels, but Lewis and his son were not thrown off.

Another child who was shown in the video prior to the incident appeared to be unharmed, as he moved away when the ATV surged forward.

TMZ Sports has reportedly reached out to Lewis for comment.

Lewis, a 35-year-old fighter who lives in Cypress, Texas, is 24-7 with one no-contest in his career. The UFC's No. 5 heavyweight contender most recently beat Aleksei Oleinik via second-round TKO on Aug. 8. He has won his last three fights.