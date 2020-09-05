FTR Beat Kenny Omega, Hangman Page; Win AEW Tag Team Titles at All Out 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

FTR defeated Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out on Saturday to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

FTR made their AEW debut in May and it was immediately clear that they would be major players in the tag team division with Omega and Page firmly in their crosshairs.

While FTR started off in an uneasy alliance with The Young Bucks, they eventually showed their true colors when they decimated Hall of Fame tag team The Rock 'n' Roll Express and eventually aligned themselves with Tully Blanchard.

Prior to that, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler seemingly had a good relationship with Page, as they came to each other's aid on multiple occasions and shared some beers in the process.

That didn't sit well with Omega, who got on FTR's bad side early on by dumping out a beer they gave him from their cooler.

Leading up to All Out, AEW teased the possibility of both Omega and Page turning heel. Omega lost his cool on several occasions, including beating up Marko Stunt and a member of Dark Order, while Page's friendship with FTR created some question marks.

In the four-team gauntlet match pitting FTR vs. The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. The Natural Nightmares on AEW Dynamite to determine who would face Omega and Page at All Out, Page increased suspicion even more.

While The Young Bucks were doing battle with Best Friends, Page grabbed Nick Jackson's foot, which allowed Matt Jackson to get rolled up for the pin, thus eliminating The Young Bucks.

The Bucks were livid that a fellow Elite member in Page would turn his back on them, although Hangman clearly looked conflicted and wasn't necessarily happy with himself about what he had done.

With The Young Bucks out of the equation, FTR beat Best Friends to become the No. 1 contenders, which set the stage for the highly anticipated FTR vs. Omega and Page title match at All Out.

FTR prevailed and added the AEW World Tag Team Championships to the NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team titles they won in AEW, and they may have ended the Omega-Page partnership once and for all as well.

