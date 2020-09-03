The Best CFB Stars to Successfully Make the NFL Jump Since 2010

0 of 11

Dave Martin/Associated Press

Thriving in college football does not guarantee NFL success. Not being a household name in college doesn't mean someone can't become a well-known NFL player.

Superstardom is hard enough to earn once, but it's exceptionally challenging to maintain at the next level. While that's true of any time period, the last decade has watched college football stars struggle in the NFL or fade into the background.

Johnny Manziel, for example, didn't accomplish much as a pro. Robert Griffin III, Marcus Mariota and Manti Te'o didn't match their college reputations, while Jameis Winston and Baker Mayfield have been inconsistent at best.

Still, when they played in college, every casual fan would recognize their names. And that's the target group.

The list focuses on the most popular players of college football from 2010 to 2019 who have also excelled in the NFL.