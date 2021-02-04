    Trevor Bauer Rumors: Conflicting Reports Emerge About Possible Mets Contract

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the seventh inning of game two of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Reds won 5-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Trevor Bauer's future may soon be decided, but at least for now, it appears as though he is still going through the decision-making process.

    Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Bauer agreed to a contract with the New York Mets on Thursday night. Moments later, though, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the two sides did not have an agreement.

    Rachel Luba, Bauer's agent, appeared to confirm a decision had not been made:

    Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported earlier Thursday the Mets had offered a three-year deal worth close to $100 million. Per Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain in the mix, with a decision expected to be made "within 24 hours."

    Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Mets had grown "increasingly confident" about their odds of signing Bauer as of Thursday afternoon.

    Heyman noted recent Mets acquisition Francisco Lindor vouched for Bauer, saying the pitcher was a "good teammate" in Cleveland.

    This comes after Luba announced Bauer rejected the qualifying offer from the Reds in November but was still open to potentially returning to the team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Bauer, whom the Reds acquired via trade from Cleveland during the 2019 season, was on the short list of the most sought-after free agents heading into this offseason following a brilliant 2020 campaign. Cincinnati could have traded him at the deadline and gotten something back in return before he potentially went elsewhere, but the right-hander helped lead the team into the playoffs.

    The 30-year-old finished the 2020 season as the National League Cy Young Award winner behind a 1.73 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings.

    He was part of a formidable starting pitching staff in Cincinnati alongside Sonny Gray and Luis Castillo, which is a major reason it reached the expanded playoffs in the shortened season.

    Making the playoffs wasn't the only welcome development for Bauer in 2020.

    The California native bounced back from a disappointing 2019 showing just in time for free agency, improving on the 4.48 ERA he posted while splitting time between Cincinnati and Cleveland. It was a far cry from the 2.21 mark he posted in 2018 and was particularly bad with the Reds, finishing his 10 starts with a 6.39 ERA.

    It was fair to wonder if the 2018 campaign, which was the only one he had finished with a sub-4.00 ERA in his first seven seasons, was an anomaly given those struggles, but he proved otherwise in 2020.

    Bauer also helped Cleveland reach the 2016 World Series, when they lost to the Chicago Cubs in a memorable seven-game battle.

    Despite coming so close that year, he is missing a championship ring from his resume. That could change if he joins the Mets, who feature a formidable rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman. Of course, signing with the Dodgers—the reigning World Series champs—could also help him pursue a ring.

    If Bauer does sign with New York, it would not be difficult to envision those three taking over the playoffs and carrying the Mets to postseason success after they missed out on the playoffs the last four years.

    Related

      Why Bauer Will Give Either Mets or Dodgers MLB's Best Rotation?

      Why Bauer Will Give Either Mets or Dodgers MLB's Best Rotation?
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Why Bauer Will Give Either Mets or Dodgers MLB's Best Rotation?

      Matt Snyder
      via CBSSports.com

      MLB's Average Salary Drops to $3.9M

      AP reports 2020 was the third consecutive year with a decrease in average salary

      MLB's Average Salary Drops to $3.9M
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB's Average Salary Drops to $3.9M

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Should Mets Explore a Trade for Charlie Blackmon?

      Should Mets Explore a Trade for Charlie Blackmon?
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Should Mets Explore a Trade for Charlie Blackmon?

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Report: Mets Are ‘Engaged’ with Trevor Bauer

      Mets and Dodgers are the finalists to land him, with answer expected in next 24 hours

      Report: Mets Are ‘Engaged’ with Trevor Bauer
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Report: Mets Are ‘Engaged’ with Trevor Bauer

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report