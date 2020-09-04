Report: Mitchell Trubisky Expected to Be Named Bears Starting QB over Nick Foles

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The 2020 Chicago Bears offense will be in the hands of Mitchell Trubisky once again.

Trubisky is expected to be named the Week 1 starter, beating out Nick Foles, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Who would win the battle between Trubisky and Foles was the biggest storyline for the Bears during training camp. After all, it appeared as if they made the former the franchise quarterback for years to come when they traded up in the 2017 NFL draft to take him ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson with the No. 2 pick, but his struggles made it an open competition.

They also surely contributed to the Bears' decision to trade for Foles this offseason.

Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters the competition was "wide open" at the beginning of training camp, but Trubisky did have some built-in advantages.

For one, he is familiar with Nagy's offensive system after directing the offense the last two seasons. He led the Bears to the NFC North crown in 2018 under Nagy, but the team took a step back and went 8-8 during the 2019 campaign.

What's more, the delayed start of training camp and fewer organized team activities in the offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic meant Foles had fewer opportunities to develop a rapport with the receivers as he learned a new offense.

That seemed to be an advantage for Trubisky even though he has failed to live up to the expectations that came with his draft pick.

Foles has been in the league longer than Trubisky as a 2012 third-round draft pick, but he doesn't have an incredible regular-season resume. He has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars as both a backup and a starter.

While he has never thrown for more than 2,891 yards and has appeared in double-digit games in just two seasons, he has something Trubisky has never particularly come close to winning in a Lombardi Trophy.

Foles took over for the injured Carson Wentz in Philadelphia during the 2017 campaign and led them to the championship by throwing for three touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game win over the Minnesota Vikings and 373 yards and three scores in the Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

With all of that as the backdrop heading into the quarterback battle, Nagy decided to give the job to QUARTERBACK for the Bears' Week 1 showdown against the Detroit Lions.