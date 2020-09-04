Ranking the Best Rivalry Games in the 2020 CFB Season

Ranking the Best Rivalry Games in the 2020 CFB SeasonSeptember 4, 2020
Rivalries are among the most entertaining parts of any college football season, and plenty of storied matchups are scheduled to be played in 2020.
Without the Big Ten, Pac-12 or marquee nonconference games, this collection is heavy on SEC contests. There simply aren't as many great ACC or Big 12 rivalries overall.
But a season with the Iron Bowl, Red River Rivalry and other classic showdowns is still an exciting one.
One note: This is not a ranking of the best games on the 2020 schedule. While many matchups that would be featured on such a list are included here, not every important game is a rivalry. Clemson's trip to Notre Dame, for example, is not a rivalry.
The order is subjective but factors in history, preseason expectations, timing of the games and the perceived impact of the result.
10. Army vs. Navy (Dec. 12)
"Pageantry" is the buzzword for the Army-Navy Game, a showcase of traditions and patriotism packed into a few hours of football.
But in 2020, the symbolism is hopefully a bit different.
If this matchup is played, it means college football—for better or worse—wove itself into this exceptionally strange year. Somehow, some way, the sport played through a pandemic and four conferences' decisions to postpone or cancel the season.
As for the rivalry, Navy is eyeing a new winning streak. Last season, the Midshipmen ended Army's three-year surge, which followed 14 consecutive victories for Navy.
9. Florida State at Miami (Sept. 26)
Over the last 15 years, the spotlight on Miami and Florida State's annual game has dimmed. The Hurricanes have rarely contended at a national level, and FSU has plummeted recently.
But between the adjusted schedule and the timing of the clash, it's clearly the ACC's best rivalry in 2020.
At this point, the 'Canes and 'Noles will have played one ACC game each. Yet as the winner will be mentioned in the ACC race, the loser will already face a difficult road back to contention.
After Manny Diaz's rough debut and Mike Norvell's rocky offseason, both Miami and FSU could use a positive early outlook.
8. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (Nov. 21)
Oklahoma has dominated the all-time series, yet Bedlam regularly brings an entertaining, high-scoring game.
As any Big 12 fan would anticipate, Oklahoma remains the favorite in 2020. Since the Sooners are turning to a new, inexperienced quarterback in Spencer Rattler, that expectation is largely based on Lincoln Riley's accomplishments over the last three seasons—three 12-win records and three Big 12 titles.
Oklahoma State, meanwhile, has an exciting offense. Spencer Sanders is a gifted dual-threat quarterback, and both running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace have landed AP All-American recognition since 2018.
Beyond bragging rights, the winner of Bedlam may clinch a place in the Big 12 Championship Game.
7. LSU at Florida (Oct. 17)
While it's foolish to rule out the possibility of a loss before this matchup—especially since Florida heads to Texas A&M one week earlier—this is a pivotal game for both programs.
Conference wins are always valuable, but the SEC's 10-game, league-only schedule heightens the importance. Florida is desperate to dethrone Georgia in the SEC East, and any conference loss diminishes LSU's thin margin for error in the SEC West.
Although a first loss wouldn't eliminate Florida or LSU from the SEC or national title races, dropping this clash in Gainesville makes that road particularly challenging.
6. Auburn at Alabama (Nov. 28)
In every matchup from 2008 to 2018, either Alabama or Auburn entered the Iron Bowl ranked first or second nationally. Although the streak ended last season, Alabama still owned the No. 5 spot.
This rivalry could be massively important yet again.
However, the Iron Bowl is a little bit lower in the rankings than usual because both programs play Georgia and LSU earlier in the season. It's entirely plausible that Alabama or Auburn isn't realistically an SEC West contender by late November.
Nevertheless, this is still a showdown between two of 2020's top 10 teams. We'd be perfectly happy if this projection is proved wrong and the Iron Bowl has a major impact on the division.
5. Auburn at Georgia (Oct. 3)
As we're (hopefully) basking in the first weekend of the SEC season, Auburn and Georgia won't have any time to celebrate. The first weekend of October brings the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, which hasn't been played before November since 1936.
Throw that on the list of 2020's strange changes.
Back to the point, this is a critical matchup for both programs. Every conference loss is damaging, and one team is guaranteed to leave Sanford Stadium with a blemish on its SEC record. Even in a season without Big Ten and Pac-12 champions, there isn't a huge margin for error in relation to the College Football Playoff.
While a victory is simply one of 10 or 11 wins needed, a loss is certain to create a difficult outlook for the rest of 2020.
4. Oklahoma vs. Texas (Oct. 10)
If both programs open the season 3-0, the Red River Rivalry should join Auburn's trip to Georgia as one of 2020's earliest matchups between Top 10 teams.
Though a regular-season win doesn't guarantee Texas dethrones Oklahoma—look at 2018, for example; the Sooners won the Big 12 anyway—it's a valuable start.
And, once again, head-to-head tiebreakers are vital.
The Big 12 sends the best two conference records to the championship game, and it's unlikely you'll see a prediction without one of Texas or Oklahoma. Winning the Red River Rivalry will offer a significant early boost in the league race.
3. Florida vs. Georgia (Nov. 7)
Similar to Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12, Georgia is the SEC East's established power, and rival Florida is aiming for a change.
Before this Nov. 7 clash, Florida travels to Texas A&M and hosts LSU. Plus, three-time reigning East champion Georgia takes on Auburn and Tennessee before heading to Alabama and Kentucky.
Those results will affect the narrative of the showdown in Jacksonville. Will either team be at risk of leaving the SEC picture? Are they battling for position in the division? Or will this rivalry be a chance for Georgia or Florida to solidify itself as a leading contender for the College Football Playoff?
Questions, questions and more questions. And the answers will have a substantial impact on the national outlook.
2. Alabama at LSU (Nov. 14)
Prior to this contest, LSU travels to Florida and Auburn. And for Alabama, the previous month includes Texas A&M, Georgia and a trip to Tennessee. Presuming no scheduled changes, though, both teams should be in the SEC West conversation.
But this Nov. 14 clash may change it.
On paper, LSU is more likely to face that problem. Between graduations, early NFL draft entries and opt-outs, only a handful of starters return from the Tigers' championship-winning team. However, if Alabama doesn't match expectations, an LSU victory could be the knockout punch for the Tide.
Head-to-head tiebreakers are immensely important in a division that has sent a program to the national title game in 10 of the last 11 seasons.
1. Georgia at Alabama (Oct. 17)
Clemson will probably settle in at No. 1 nationally, but Alabama and Georgia are expected to follow right behind. The third weekend of October may feature a Top Three showdown.
In all likelihood, Alabama will topple Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss to open the year. Texas A&M is really the only threat. The bigger question, perhaps, is whether Mac Jones or star freshman Bryce Young will be leading the offense at this point.
Given that outlook, Georgia faces a more pressing issue.
While finding out how well USC transfer JT Daniels rebounds from a knee injury, the Dawgs host Auburn and Tennessee in the first three weeks of the season. Georgia has no time to waste, and Alabama is a heck of a roadblock in mid-October.
The best-case scenario for Georgia is improving to 4-0 with a statement of superiority. But an earlier letdown could drop a preseason favorite into the dreaded two-loss category.