Ranking the Best Rivalry Games in the 2020 CFB Season

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Rivalries are among the most entertaining parts of any college football season, and plenty of storied matchups are scheduled to be played in 2020.

Without the Big Ten, Pac-12 or marquee nonconference games, this collection is heavy on SEC contests. There simply aren't as many great ACC or Big 12 rivalries overall.

But a season with the Iron Bowl, Red River Rivalry and other classic showdowns is still an exciting one.

One note: This is not a ranking of the best games on the 2020 schedule. While many matchups that would be featured on such a list are included here, not every important game is a rivalry. Clemson's trip to Notre Dame, for example, is not a rivalry.

The order is subjective but factors in history, preseason expectations, timing of the games and the perceived impact of the result.