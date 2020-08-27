Lionel Messi Rumors: Barcelona President Willing to Resign to Keep Star at Club

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Embattled Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is prepared to resign if Lionel Messi will reaffirm his commitment to the club, according to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

Tales Azzoni and Joseph Wilson of the Associated Press confirmed Tuesday that Messi told Barcelona he wants to leave this summer. Marsden and Llorens reported that Bartomeu's resignation probably wouldn't be enough for Messi to reverse course.

