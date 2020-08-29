2020 MLB Prospect Power Rankings for Top 50 Outfielders

11 of 11

5. Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners (Age: 19)



Signed for $1.8 million as one of the top prospects in the 2017 international class, Rodriguez has delivered on lofty expectations, emerging as one of baseball's elite prospects with a stellar full-season debut in 2019. He hit .326/.390/.540 with 26 doubles, 12 home runs and 69 RBI in 84 games between Single-A and High-A, and he looks like a future middle-of-the-order run producer with perennial 30-homer, 100-RBI potential and a 55-grade hit tool to boot.

4. Jarred Kelenic, Seattle Mariners (Age: 21)



The Rodriguez vs. Kelenic debate is a fun one, and it speaks to what a bright future the Seattle Mariners have in their outfield. Kelenic provides a bit more all-around value with his defense in center field and his 60-grade speed, and he's a bit further along in his development, so he gets the edge for now. Acquired from the Mets in the Robinson Cano trade, Kelenic hit .291/.364/.540 with 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 20 steals last season while reaching Double-A shortly after his 20th birthday.

3. Cristian Pache, Atlanta Braves (Age: 21)



Already widely regarded as a future Gold Glove winner and the best defensive prospect in the minors, Pache joined the ranks of the game's elite prospects with an offensive breakout last season. He hit .277/.340/.462 with 36 doubles, nine triples and 12 home runs in 130 games between Double-A and Triple-A. With his glove, even average offensive production will make him a star.

2. Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels (Age: 21)



A five-tool talent, Adell was a .298/.361/.518 hitter over three minor league seasons. He missed time early last season with hamstring and ankle injuries but returned strong and capped his 2019 by hitting .273/.351/.444 with eight doubles and three home runs in the Arizona Fall League. He's off to a slow start since making his MLB debut Aug. 4, but his ceiling remains as high as almost any prospect's.

1. Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox (Age: 23)



With 105 MLB at-bats on the year, Robert still qualifies for this list since he's just short of reaching the 130-at-bat limit to exhaust prospect eligibility. He's hitting .276/.325/.543 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBI and in hot pursuit of Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis for American League Rookie of the Year honors. Regardless of whether he wins that award, he has looked the part of a future superstar—and his upside is unsurpassed among outfield prospects.

