2020 MLB Prospect Power Rankings for Top 30 Catchers

25. Drew Romo, Colorado Rockies (Age: 18)



The best defensive catcher among the 2020 prep class, Romo was selected No. 35 overall by a Rockies team in desperate need of a long-term answer behind the plate. He's more hit than power at this point and that will likely always be the case. Luckily, he won't need to hit a ton to be an everyday player thanks to his defensive profile.

24. Austin Wells, New York Yankees (Age: 21)



One of the most advanced college hitters in the 2020 draft class, Wells hit .357/.476/.560 with more walks (63) than strikeouts (57) during his two seasons at the University of Arizona while also starring in the Cape Cod League last summer. He'll never be more than an average defender and there are legitimate questions whether he'll stick behind the plate, but his bat will play just fine at first base or a corner outfield spot.

23. Dillon Dingler, Detroit Tigers (Age: 21)



A rare athlete for the catcher position, Dingler spent his freshman season at Ohio State playing center field. The 6'3", 210-pounder has a 50 grade or better in all six tools, and a .340/.404/.760 line with 10 extra-base hits in 14 games this spring vaulted him up draft board and into the second round. His defense is still a work in progress, but he has one of the most intriguing all-around profiles of any catching prospect.

22. Gabriel Moreno, Toronto Blue Jays (Age: 20)



Signed for just $25,000 in 2016, the Venezuelan hit .280/.337/.485 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 52 RBI in 82 games in a breakout full-season debut. Moreno has the raw tools to be a two-way standout, and a strong follow-up performance could push him toward the top 10 on this list.

21. Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants (Age: 21)



Bailey was the first catcher off the board in the 2020 draft, going No. 17 overall to a Giants team that already has its catcher of the future in 23-year-old Joey Bart. The starting catcher for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team last summer, Bailey is a polished defensive backstop with good pop. He doesn't have the upside of Bart, but he has an extremely high floor and should be a valuable asset in some capacity.