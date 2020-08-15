2020 MLB Prospect Power Rankings for Top 30 Corner Infielders

0 of 7

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Last month, we released our top 100 MLB prospects for the 2020 season, with Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco and Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert headlining the list.

Now it's time to dive even deeper.

In the weeks to come, we'll be counting down the top prospects at each position, and next up is the corner infielders.

Since first base-only players rarely find their way onto top prospect lists and fringe third basemen often wind up moving across the diamond to first base, it made sense to blend the two positions into one list.

There were 12 corner infielders included on our top 100 list and seven more who received honorable mentions, so a good chunk of this list needed to be padded out with new names.

Let's kick things off with 15 players who finished just outside the top 30 before diving into our rankings.

