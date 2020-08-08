2020 MLB Prospect Power Rankings for Top 50 Middle Infielders

0 of 11

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Last month, we released our top 100 MLB prospects for the 2020 season, with Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco and Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert headlining the list.

Now it's time to dive even deeper.

In the weeks to come, we'll be counting down the top 50 prospects at each position, starting with the middle infielders.

Since the line often blurs between second basemen and shortstops while those players rise the minor league ranks, it made sense to lump the two positions into one list. In the end, there's a good chance a lot of prospects currently listed as shortstop will wind up at second base.

There were 19 middle infielders included on our top 100 list and seven more who received honorable mentions, so nearly half of this list needed to be padded out with new names.

Let's kick things off with 25 players who finished just outside the top 50 before diving into our rankings.

Note: Jordan Groshans (TOR), Isaac Paredes (DET), Keoni Cavaco (MIN) and Ryan Vilade (COL) will be ranked as third basemen. Austin Martin (TOR) will be included with the outfielders.