Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Leaving Bubble for Examination of Knee Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers announced star Damian Lillard will leave the league's bubble at Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday to receive further examination on his right knee injury.

"Lillard's availability to return to the Orlando campus is yet to be determined," the announcement explained.

Lillard suffered the knee injury in Game 4 of the team's first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, forcing him out of the game. He was diagnosed with a right knee sprain, which was reportedly bad enough that he was unable to extend his leg, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

He also suffered a dislocated finger on his non-shooting hand earlier in the series.

It derailed what had been a dominant showing inside the bubble near Orlando, Florida. The guard was named MVP of the seeding games after averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists in his eight games and lifting the Trail Blazers to a postseason appearance.

Lillard averaged a career-high 30.0 points over the course of the season, shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range for another personal best. His 37.5 minutes per game led the NBA.

Portland loses a significant part of its offense with the five-time All-Star on the bench, putting a lot of pressure on CJ McCollum, Carmelo Anthony and Jusuf Nurkic to pick up the scoring slack.