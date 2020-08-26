LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, More Athletes Speak on Jacob Blake Shooting

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and other current and former athletes spoke out against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Sunday and supported the Milwaukee Bucks' decision not to play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic in protest.

The Bucks' strike comes amid ongoing protests against systemic racism and police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May.

The police shooting of Blake has also flared ongoing protests in Kenosha, located 40 miles from Milwaukee.

Other NBA teams followed the Bucks, with the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers games also postponed Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers G/F LeBron James

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ex-Miami Heat SG Dwyane Wade

Las Vegas Aces PF A'ja Wilson

Phoenix Mercury G Skylar Diggins-Smith

Washington Mystics

Los Angeles Lakers CEO/Governor Jeanie Buss

Ex-Chicago Bulls F and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen

Utah Jazz G Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Kevin Love

Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant

Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young

Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns

Denver Nuggets PG Jamal Murray

Miami Heat C Bam Adebayo

San Antonio Spurs G/F DeMar DeRozan

Memphis Grizzlies F/C Jaren Jackson Jr.

Boston Celtics C Enes Kanter

Los Angeles Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks PG George Hill

Milwaukee Bucks Governors Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan

Milwaukee Bucks SVP Alex Lasry

Denver Nuggets

Houston Rockets F Robert Covington

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers F/C Pau Gasol

Houston Texans WR Kenny Stills

Seattle Seahawks S Jamal Adams

US Soccer Men's National Team/Newcastle United D DeAndre Yedlin

USMNT/Toronto FC F Jozy Altidore

Sacramento Kings

Washington Wizards PG John Wall

Kansas City Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu

NFL S Eric Reid

New England Patriots DB Jason and Devin McCourty

Detroit Pistons F/C John Henson

Milwaukee Brewers LHP Josh Hader

According to data from Mapping Police Violence, Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people in the United States.

In addition, 28 percent of people killed by police since 2013 are Black, although they only comprise 13 percent of the population.