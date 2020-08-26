LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, More Athletes Speak on Jacob Blake Shooting

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, More Athletes Speak on Jacob Blake ShootingAugust 26, 2020
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and other current and former athletes spoke out against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Sunday and supported the Milwaukee Bucks' decision not to play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic in protest.
The Bucks' strike comes amid ongoing protests against systemic racism and police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May.
The police shooting of Blake has also flared ongoing protests in Kenosha, located 40 miles from Milwaukee.
Other NBA teams followed the Bucks, with the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers games also postponed Wednesday.
Los Angeles Lakers G/F LeBron James
Ex-Miami Heat SG Dwyane Wade
Las Vegas Aces PF A'ja Wilson
Phoenix Mercury G Skylar Diggins-Smith
Washington Mystics
Los Angeles Lakers CEO/Governor Jeanie Buss
Ex-Chicago Bulls F and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen
Utah Jazz G Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Kevin Love
Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant
Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young
Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns
Denver Nuggets PG Jamal Murray
Miami Heat C Bam Adebayo
San Antonio Spurs G/F DeMar DeRozan
Memphis Grizzlies F/C Jaren Jackson Jr.
Boston Celtics C Enes Kanter
Los Angeles Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks PG George Hill
Milwaukee Bucks Governors Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan
Milwaukee Bucks SVP Alex Lasry
Denver Nuggets
Houston Rockets F Robert Covington
Ex-Los Angeles Lakers F/C Pau Gasol
Houston Texans WR Kenny Stills
Seattle Seahawks S Jamal Adams
US Soccer Men's National Team/Newcastle United D DeAndre Yedlin
USMNT/Toronto FC F Jozy Altidore
Sacramento Kings
Washington Wizards PG John Wall
Kansas City Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu
Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era
FED UP. Ain’t enough money in world to keep overlooking true issues that effect the mind body & soul of what we do. We cannot be happy for self when our communities are suffering & innocent folk are dying.. since George Floyd, there have been at least 20 other police shootings. https://t.co/UmzuuWP7us
NFL S Eric Reid
New England Patriots DB Jason and Devin McCourty
Detroit Pistons F/C John Henson
Milwaukee Brewers LHP Josh Hader
According to data from Mapping Police Violence, Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people in the United States.
In addition, 28 percent of people killed by police since 2013 are Black, although they only comprise 13 percent of the population.