Rick Carlisle on Kristaps Porzingis Injury: 'I Would Like to Be More Optimistic'

The Dallas Mavericks will seemingly have to continue playing without Kristaps Porzingis based on the outlook of head coach Rick Carlisle.

When asked about the forward's status for Game 6 on Thursday, Carlisle responded, "I would like to be more optimistic than I am," via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Porzingis has missed each of the last two games with a sore knee, and the Mavericks are on the brink of elimination, down 3-2 in a first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

