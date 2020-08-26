Cam Newton 'Absolutely' Does Not Feel Like Patriots' Starting QB Yet

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Cam Newton continues to embrace the underdog role as he works through training camp with the New England Patriots.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback says he doesn't feel like he's the Pats' starter yet despite mostly working with the first-team offense.

"Absolutely not. Every day is a workday for me. That label is not important to me right now," Newton told reporters. "I have so much I need to get better at, so much I need to learn, so much I need to be comfortable with. Throughout this process, that's the last thing that I'm pretty much worried about."

