Patriots' Cam Newton: 'I Wake Up Mad' About How Panthers Tenure Ended

Ben Margot/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said Friday he's still frustrated with how his nine-year tenure with the Carolina Panthers ended.

"I wake up mad," Newton, who was released by the Panthers in March, told reporters before adding, "the past is the past."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.