Patriots' Cam Newton: 'I Wake Up Mad' About How Panthers Tenure Ended

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

En esta fotografía de archivo del 27 de octubre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido de la NFL contra los 49ers de San Francisco, en Santa Clara, California. El 7 de abril del 2020 dijo en una conversación el lunes con Chris Paul que se siente como pez fuera del agua en la agencia libre.(AP Foto/Ben Margot, Archivo)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said Friday he's still frustrated with how his nine-year tenure with the Carolina Panthers ended.

"I wake up mad," Newton, who was released by the Panthers in March, told reporters before adding, "the past is the past."

                 

