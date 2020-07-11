Patriots' Cam Newton in IG Video: People 'Ain't Never Seen' This Version of Me

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 12, 2020

En esta fotografía de archivo del 27 de octubre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido de la NFL contra los 49ers de San Francisco, en Santa Clara, California. El 7 de abril del 2020 dijo en una conversación el lunes con Chris Paul que se siente como pez fuera del agua en la agencia libre.(AP Foto/Ben Margot, Archivo)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Cam Newton's latest Instagram video is sure to have New England Patriots fans lining up to buy his jersey. 

In a pair of black-and-white clips recorded following one of his recent workouts, Newton gives himself, his fans and his detractors a pep talk about where he's at this offseason.

"You know what makes this s--t different is they ain't never seen this Cam," Newton begins. "... Cause you want to know how I know? S--t, I ain't never seen him."

Newton goes on to detail how he's waking up each day with renewed energy and embracing the grind after waiting months for a new contract as a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

"Felt like I was just left to die," Newton said. ". .. 'It's over with for him, he ain't the same player.' ... I love it. I adore it. I admire it."

At the end of the second video, Newton recalls when his son, Chosen, asked him if they're heading back to Charlotte for another season with the Panthers.

"We're going north," Newton recalls saying, flashing a wide smile to the camera.

