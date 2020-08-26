10 MLS Players European Clubs Should Be Targeting for Transfers

0 of 10

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Over the last few years, Major League Soccer has gained more recognition for the talent it develops and sells overseas.

The crown jewel of the string of prospects to move to Europe is Alphonso Davies, who in a quick span has gone from starting for the Vancouver Whitecaps to playing left back for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final.

Another MLS product, Tyler Adams, scored the game-winning goal to send RB Leipzig into the UCL semifinals.

While the list of players to come through the pipeline are primarily North American, there have been a few to come from South America to MLS to Europe, like Miguel Almiron.

The list of potential transfer targets in MLS fill a few of those categories. There are intriguing young American prospects that have made strides in their development over the last 12 months and electric South American stars that have established themselves as top-tier players, or have potential to be on that level.