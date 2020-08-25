Giants' Joe Judge Considering Removing Daniel Jones' Non-Contact Practice Jersey

Giants' Joe Judge Considering Removing Daniel Jones' Non-Contact Practice JerseyAugust 26, 2020
New York Giants first-year head coach Joe Judge is getting creative trying to prepare his players for the start of the 2020 season.
Judge apparently wants to remove the non-contact jersey from quarterback Daniel Jones:
Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL
Joe Judge says #Giants have thought about taking Daniel Jones’ red jersey off, to “pop his pads a little bit” before the season opener, but aren’t going to “throw him into a ‘royal rumble’ or anything like that. Will be smart about getting him some hits, in absence of preseason.
Jones is the team's unquestioned starter at quarterback going into his second year in the NFL. While this could help get the player ready for Week 1, there is also the risk of injury for arguably the team's most important player.
The coach also had a unique idea for his defensive backs:
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
Looked like Giants defensive backs had tennis balls taped to their hands during practice the past few days. Turns out, that's the case. Judge said they're teaching them not to hold. "We're not going to accept penalties. So we'll find any little trick we can to teach them." https://t.co/gJ0hzeEXDu
Judge was hired to lead the Giants after limited experience in the NFL, serving as a special teams coordinator for the New England Patriots. He has wasted no time inserting his unique ideas into the new organization.