Giants' Joe Judge Considering Removing Daniel Jones' Non-Contact Practice Jersey

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Giants first-year head coach Joe Judge is getting creative trying to prepare his players for the start of the 2020 season.

Judge apparently wants to remove the non-contact jersey from quarterback Daniel Jones:

Jones is the team's unquestioned starter at quarterback going into his second year in the NFL. While this could help get the player ready for Week 1, there is also the risk of injury for arguably the team's most important player.

The coach also had a unique idea for his defensive backs:

Judge was hired to lead the Giants after limited experience in the NFL, serving as a special teams coordinator for the New England Patriots. He has wasted no time inserting his unique ideas into the new organization.