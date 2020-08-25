Cavs' Andre Drummond Receives 1 First-Place Vote for NBA's DPOY Award

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

While Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Tuesday night, the voting breakdown was also notable as Andre Drummond earned one first-place vote.

The other first-place votes went to Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons, Bam Adebayo and Patrick Beverley.

Greg Logan of Newsday had announced earlier this month he had vote for Drummond, filling out his ballot with Hassan Whiteside in second and Antetokounmpo third.

Drummond spent the 2019-20 season split between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging a combined 17.7 points, 1.9 steals, 1.6 blocks and a league-high 15.2 rebounds per game.

He finished third in the NBA in steals per game and was the only player in the league ranking in the top 10 in both steals and blocks.

Logan also referenced Player Efficiency Rating, which has Drummond ranked 18th in the NBA.

Drummond has consistently been among the top rebounders and shot-blockers in basketball since entering the league in 2012, but he has never made an All-Defensive team in his career.

Despite his value, he is clearly behind Antetokounmpo, who can guard every position on the floor at 6'11". He finished the year leading the league in defensive win shares, defensive rating and defensive box plus-minus, per Basketball Reference.

The reigning MVP was a key reason the Milwaukee Bucks ranked No. 1 in defensive rating while producing the best record in the NBA.

Neither the Pistons nor the Cavaliers finished the year inside the top 20 in defense. Adding in Drummond's inconsistency on that end of the court, there was significant blowback when the vote was released:

While voters have different opinions about what matters in each contest, the Drummond vote certainly raised question marks.