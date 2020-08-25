IMPACT Wrestling Emergence Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from Day 2

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Accompanied by Katie Forbes, Rob Van Dam kicked off this week's show by becoming the latest Impact star to challenge Eddie Edwards for the company's world championship.

Van Dam benefited from the interference of his main squeeze throughout the match and, late, had Edwards in position for the Five Star Frog Splash.

Edwards rolled out of the way and blasted his challenger with the Boston Knee Party for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Eric Young attacked Edwards and announced that next week, the two of them will battle for the title. "On my time!" he repeatedly exclaimed before reminding the viewing audience of his prophetic words from a few weeks back, when he said the fate of the title runs through him.

Result

Edwards defeated Van Dam

Grade

C

Analysis

This lacked the spark you would hope for from a match with stars of this magnitude.

Van Dam is understandably a step or two slower at this point in his career but still, this never got out of first gear. And maybe it was never meant to.

It kept RVD and Forbes on television at a time when they are embroiled in a rivalry with Sami Callihan, and continued Edwards' open challenge series, but it was really about Young attacking to set up next week's match.

In that regard, it worked and put EY over as a very real threat to emerge from next Tuesday's show with the top prize in Impact Wrestling.