NBA, NBPA Reportedly Extend Right to Terminate CBA Through Oct. 15

The NBA and NBPA agreed to extend both sides' right to terminate the collective bargaining agreement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the league and union will now have until Oct. 15 to negotiate changes to the CBA for the 2020-21 season. An agreement struck in May originally gave both sides until Sept. 10.

"Extending is an easy call," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN. "If everyone continues to be well-intentioned on how we deal with the economic effects of this virus, we'll just make the appropriate adjustments, and there won't be a need to terminate the CBA at all."

The NBA is expected to move back the Oct. 16 draft and Oct. 18 beginning of free agency to give teams and players a better understanding of what to expect from the 2020-21 season. Commissioner Adam Silver said the league's tentative start date of Dec. 1 for next season will likely not happen.

