NBA, NBPA Reportedly Extend Right to Terminate CBA Through Oct. 15

NBA, NBPA Reportedly Extend Right to Terminate CBA Through Oct. 15August 25, 2020
The NBA and NBPA agreed to extend both sides' right to terminate the collective bargaining agreement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the league and union will now have until Oct. 15 to negotiate changes to the CBA for the 2020-21 season. An agreement struck in May originally gave both sides until Sept. 10.
"Extending is an easy call," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN. "If everyone continues to be well-intentioned on how we deal with the economic effects of this virus, we'll just make the appropriate adjustments, and there won't be a need to terminate the CBA at all."
The NBA is expected to move back the Oct. 16 draft and Oct. 18 beginning of free agency to give teams and players a better understanding of what to expect from the 2020-21 season. Commissioner Adam Silver said the league's tentative start date of Dec. 1 for next season will likely not happen.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.