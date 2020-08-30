Baszler, Jax Beat Bayley, Banks; Win WWE Women's Tag Titles at Payback 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax beat Bayley and Sasha Banks at Payback on Sunday night to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Baszler dethroned the champions almost all on her own.

She went to place the Muta Lock on Banks before Bayley tried to break up the submission. The Queen of Spades then wrapped The Role Model in the Kirifuda Clutch while keeping The Legit Boss' legs tied up.

Banks' attempt to stop Baszler was similarly unsuccessful, and the former MMA fighter even used The Boss' arm to choke out Bayley.

On August 14, it was announced that Banks and Bayley would have to defend the women's tag team titles at Payback, but that was before their scheduled singles title matches at SummerSlam last weekend.

Both Banks and Bayley had to defend their respective singles titles against Asuka in separate matches. The Role Model beat The Empress of Tomorrow to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship in the first match thanks, in part, to some interference from The Boss.

But when Bayley had the chance to return the favor later in the night, she failed, and Asuka made Banks tap out to win back the Raw women's title.

Bayley faced Baszler in a singles match on Monday's episode of Raw, but it was interrupted by Jax, who attacked The Queen of Spades amid their ongoing feud.

Banks and Bayley got so far under their skin, though, that Baszler and Jax decided to join forces and challenge for the tag titles at Payback.

Also on Monday's Raw, Banks received a rematch for the women's title in a lumberjack match. Bayley was one of those surrounding the ring, but when she tried to get involved, Baszler prevented her from doing so.

That resulted in Asuka tapping The Boss out once again, meaning The Golden Role Models would enter Payback with one championship missing from their collection.

Banks and Bayley seemingly had the advantage at Payback since they are longtime tag team partners and friends, but it was also clear The Boss was frustrated with The Role Model's inability to help her beat The Empress.

Baszler and Jax had some issues in their own right, but they are dominant forces individually, which made them a legitimate threat to end Banks and Bayley's title reign at just over three months.

The unlikely pairing overcame their issues to win the straps, and they may have created more trouble for the former champions in the process.

