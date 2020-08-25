Manchester United's Harry Maguire Found Guilty of Aggravated Assault, More

Michael Varaklas/Associated Press

A court on the Greek island of Syros found Manchester United star Harry Maguire guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery, according to the Guardian's Helena Smith.

Per Sky News' Martha Kelner, Maguire has been sentenced to 21 months and 10 days in prison. The sentence will, however, be suspended due to the fact it was Maguire's first offense and the charges were misdemeanors.

The Telegraph's Mike McGrath shared a statement from Maguire:

He was alleged to have been involved in a physical altercation on Mykonos that was "said to have erupted after rival fans publicly taunted the footballer on a day of heavy drinking in a beach bar on the famous party island," per Smith.

Maguire then allegedly shoved one officer who attempted to break up the fight and attempted to bribe officers in return for his release.

Maguire was on holiday following the end of United's 2019-20 season. The Red Devils lost 2-1 to Sevilla on Aug. 16 in the semifinals of the Europa League.

The club kicks off the 2020-21 Premier League season in less than a month, opening with Crystal Palace on Sept. 19.

The England national team also has the first of two UEFA Nations League matches Sept. 5 against Iceland. The Three Lions face off with Denmark on Sept. 8.

Even with the trial ongoing, manager Gareth Southgate named Maguire to his 24-man squad.

"It's clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision I could only take on the information I have," Southgate said of the move, per ESPN. "I've spoken to Harry and I have the insight to the story, which is very different to what is being reported.

"You can only make decisions on facts you are aware of. If the information changes down the line, I will have to review that decision."