ONE Championship: A New Breed Preview, Card Start Time and TV/Stream Info

ONE Championship's next event, A New Breed, is Friday, Aug. 28, from Bangkok, Thailand. The card is highlighted by Stamp Fairtex's defense of her atomweight muay thai championship against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, as well as the bantamweight muay thai tournament final.

The seven-match card also features the return of Wondergirl Fairtex just a week after making her ONE debut with a two-minute knockout win. Undefeated Denice Zamboanga, who was supposed to fight atomweight champion Angela Lee before the pandemic hiatus, also returns to action in hopes of solidifying herself again as the No. 1 contender to Lee's title.

Where and How to Watch

The event will take place this Friday at Impact Arena in Bangkok behind closed doors.

Viewers in the United States can watch the contest for free on B/R Live and the Bleacher Report app.

The card starts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Main Card

Stamp Fairtex vs Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (atomweight muay thai world championship)

Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym vs Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai (bantamweight muay thai tournament final)

Denice Zamboanga vs Watsapinya Kaewkhong

Wondergirl Fairtex vs KC Carlos

Drex Zamboanga vs Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin

Huang Ding vs Sok Thy

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs Alex Schild

Burning Questions

Will Stamp Fairtex remain a champion?

Atomweight muay thai champion Stamp Fairtex has primarily focused on her transition to MMA over the past year, but she must now defend her title in muay thai against ONE newcomer Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Once a two-sport champion, Stamp lost her atomweight kickboxing championship to Janet Todd last February. She got back to her winning ways less than a month ago by defeating Sunisa Srisen, improving to 5-0 in MMA competition.

Since focusing on her MMA training last year, Stamp hasn't competed under a muay thai ruleset. Will her transition come back to haunt her?

Who wins the bantamweight muay thai tournament?

Due to injury, semifinal winner Saemapetch Fairtex pulled out of the bantamweight muay thai tournament final and will be replaced by his semifinal opponent, Rodlek. He'll take on Kulabdam who's coming off a shocking first-round knockout win over a highly-touted Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort.

This is a classic matchup between the savvy veteran in 30-year-old Rodlek who's competed in 174 fights in his professional career and a young up-and-comer in Kulabdam who's 21 and has less than half the amount of fight experience of his opponent.

Will Rodlek's experience prevail or could we see another marquee win for Kulabdam? Whoever does come out victorious will have their hands full with bantamweight muay thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Are Denice Zamboanga and Wondergirl Fairtex competing for title shots?

Two of ONE's top female contenders could very well be vying for championship opportunities in their respective divisions on Friday.

Denice Zamboanga, who was scheduled to face atomweight champion Angela Lee before the pandemic, looks to stay in fighting shape when she takes on ONE newcomer Watsapinya Kaewkhong. This is a risky decision for Zamboanga considering she's already the No. 1 contender and could fall from the top of the rankings with a loss, but the Filipino prefers to stay active after being out of action for six months.

Meanwhile, Wondergirl impressed last week after defeating her first ONE opponent in less than two minutes.

Feeling fit, the Thai took a fight against another ONE newcomer in KC Carlos on short notice to further cement herself as a contender for ONE's inaugural women's strawweight muay thai championship.