Damian Lillard's MRI on Knee Injury 'Inconclusive,' Will Undergo 2nd Test

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers announced early Tuesday morning the MRI on superstar guard Damian Lillard's right knee was inconclusive.

The team added that Lillard will undergo a second MRI on Tuesday afternoon.

Lillard left during the third quarter of the Blazers' 135-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Monday. He did not return, and the Blazers now trail 3-1 in the series.

In addition to the knee injury, Lillard suffered a dislocated left index finger in Game 2 against the Lakers.

In eight regular-season games in the bubble, Lillard averaged 37.6 points, 9.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds. Portland went 6-2 in those games and seized the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Lillard, who was named the top player of the seeding games by the NBA, then led Portland to a win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in game to reach the playoffs.

In the three games against L.A. before leaving Monday's contest early, Lillard was averaging 28.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

He ended up playing nearly 27 minutes in Game 4 and finished with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting to go along with four assists and one rebound.

The Blazers and Lakers are scheduled to meet for Game 5 of their series Wednesday, and it could spell the end of Portland's run in Orlando.

Should Lillard miss the game, the bulk of the scoring burden would fall on the shoulders of shooting guard CJ McCollum. Head coach Terry Stotts will likely look for more from center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Carmelo Anthony in that scenario as well.

In terms of replacing Lillard in the lineup, Gary Trent Jr. would be the top candidate. Trent is averaging just eight points per game during the playoffs, but the second-year man put up 16.9 points per contest in the seeding games.