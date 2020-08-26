Which WWE Star Could Fill the Role of Viral Sensation Like AEW's Orange Cassidy?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As much as most companies would love to create a viral sensation, it's something that has to happen organically. Only the people on social media can decide if they are going to throw their weight behind someone to make them a star.

All Elite Wrestling found one of these people in Orange Cassidy. On paper, his gimmick doesn't seem like it would work in a million years. He's a guy who barely speaks, wears mostly denim and gives unenthusiastic reactions to almost everything.

Somehow, this goofy Superstar won over the hearts and minds of wrestling fans to become one of AEW's breakout stars. His popularity has earned him a feud with Chris Jericho and given him more screen time in recent months than some of the company's champions.

Every couple of years, someone new comes along who wins over the internet wrestling community in a big way. It can't be forced. That kind of support has to be earned and many have been able to do it in different ways.

The Hardy Boys did it with The Hardy Show, Matt Cardona did it with Z! True Long Island Story, Daniel Bryan did it with The Yes Movement and his partnership with Kane, and R-Truth did it by embracing his comedic side and introducing the world to Little Jimmy.

Timing, the right character and the right storyline are necessary ingredients for creating a viral star. Let's look at which main roster and NXT stars have the capability of being to WWE what Cassidy has been to AEW.