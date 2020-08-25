Chris Paul's Revenge Series and Top Monday NBA Playoff Takeaways

1 of 5

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Over the course of the two seasons CP3 was in Houston, the Rockets were plus-10.4 points per 100 possessions when Paul was on the floor and James Harden was off. They were plus-7.2 when Harden played without Paul.

In the former arrangement, when Paul had the reins of a Mike D'Antoni offense, the future Hall of Fame point guard averaged 25.5 points and 12.2 assists per 75 possessions with a 59.7 true shooting percentage.

Of course, if Houston had to choose between him and Harden, there was no way it could go with the aging floor general on a massive contract—not when Harden was the other option. But if Paul ends up eliminating the Rockets in the first round (with or without Russell Westbrook), it'll be tough not to relitigate the trade.

Houston had to give up two first-round picks and two first-round swaps to unload Paul. Last summer, that contract was daunting, and the undersized guard was entering his age-34 season.

But CP3 has more than lived up to his salary in 2019-20. He finished the regular season in 11th place in Basketball Index's simple average impact, which combines catch-all metrics from around the internet into one number. Westbrook was outside the top 50.

If the latter comes back and helps the Rockets win this deadlocked series, the trade might look a bit better. But if Paul can lead OKC to the upset, he'll have beaten his old team both on and off the floor.

On Monday, he went for 26 points, six rebounds and three assists. It was a performance much like the ones he rode to those great advanced numbers all season.

In this system, CP3 doesn't pile up as many assists as he did in previous stops. He's happy to defer to the younger guards as he did in Game 4. Dennis Schroder had 30 points while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The variety of ball-handling might be the perfect counter to Houston's micro-ball defense. Paul, SGA and Schroder are all capable of taking switchy wings off the dribble.