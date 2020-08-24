Bill Belichick 'Very Impressed' by Cam Newton Amid Patriots QB Competition

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised the work ethic of Cam Newton as the 2015 MVP embarks on his first season with the team.

"He's an extremely hard-working player; first guy in, last guy out," Belichick said Monday on The Rich Eisen Show. "He's studied hard and has spent a lot of extra time learning the offense. I've been very impressed with that. He's a very skilled athlete."

