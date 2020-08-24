Roman Reigns to Face Fiend, Braun Strowman in WWE Payback Triple Threat Match

Credit: WWE.com

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt may not have much time to savor his newest Universal Championship reign.

WWE announced Wyatt will put the title on the line in a Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman on Sunday at Payback.

Wyatt defeated Strowman in the main event of SummerSlam to claim the Universal Championship for the second time. Almost immediately after Wyatt's victory, Reigns made his emphatic return to WWE programming.

"You'll never see it coming" was SummerSlam's tagline for this year, but Reigns' attack probably isn't the surprise fans were expecting.

Now, the stage is set for a massive clash at Payback.