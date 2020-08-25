Kristaps Porzingis Ruled out for Mavericks vs. Clippers Game 5 with Knee Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis is listed as out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a knee injury.

This marks the second consecutive contest the big man will miss because of the injury. He did not play in Game 4 on Sunday, a game in which Luka Doncic powered the team to an epic 135-133 overtime win. Doncic logged 43 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists—as well as a game-winning buzzer-beater.

Playing without Porzingis once again will be tough on a Dallas team that suddenly looks capable of making a run in the Western Conference playoffs. However, it's not necessarily a devastating one, especially with the way the likes of Doncic, Seth Curry and Trey Burke played last game.

Still, there's no denying the road gets tougher without Porzingis. The 25-year-old power forward averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season, carving up defenses with his posts moves and jump shot along the way.

Look for Dallas to rely more on Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith and Boban Marjanovic with Porzingis out.

Dallas and Los Angeles enter Tuesday's showdown tied at two games apiece.