Angels vs. Astros Game Thursday Rescheduled Because of Tropical Storm Laura

Thursday's Major League Baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park has been postponed because of Tropical Storm Laura.

The Astros announced the game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The change means both of Tuesday's games will now be just seven innings in accordance with MLB's 2020 rules.

Wednesday's contest scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET has also been moved up to 1:10 p.m. ET. It's unclear if the change will force either club to alter their starting rotation.

With 31 games left to play in the regular season, MLB has very few options when it comes to rescheduling. The Astros and Angels are set to meet again in Anaheim, California for a three-game series from September 4-6.

If for some reason this week's schedule becomes too difficult to pull off as a result of the storm, a double-header next week could make sense. Both teams also have an off day scheduled for September 14 and the Astros will already be in town to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept 12-13.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to make landfall near Galveston, Texas outside of Houston late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. The Washington Post's Andrew Freedman and Jason Samenow report there remain concerns the storm could intensify into a hurricane as it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.