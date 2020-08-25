Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa: A Head to Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has enjoyed an incredible run in the sport, but the 31-year-old will face his toughest test to date at UFC 253 against 29-year-old Brazilian powerhouse Paulo Costa.

Both Adesanya and Costa are undefeated across all MMA promotions, so one of them will leave the main event of UFC 253 with the first loss of his career.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place on Saturday, September 26 at a location to be determined. The card will be available for streaming in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

But how do the UFC's two best middleweights stack up against each other?

And which of the two terrific strikers will walk away from UFC 253 with UFC gold in hand?

Here's Bleacher Report's head-to-toe breakdown.