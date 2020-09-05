Celtics' Gordon Hayward Returning to Bubble, Unlikely to Play Soon with Injury

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is returning to the NBA's campus in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, head coach Brad Stevens confirmed to reporters.

Stevens clarified, however, that Hayward isn't expected back on the court "anytime soon" once he completes the NBA's mandated four-day quarantine.

The 30-year-old suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain in the first game of the 2020 postseason, eventually causing him to leave the Orlando bubble and return home until he was healthy.

It continues poor injury luck for Hayward, who missed almost all of the 2017-18 campaign with a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle. He returned the next season but was seemingly still feeling the effects of the injury.

The one-time All-Star looked more like his old self in 2019-20, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He started every game he played while providing the team with another top scorer alongside Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown.

Depth remains a question mark for the Celtics, however, especially with Hayward unavailable.

Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams can handle extra minutes, but there is a significant drop-off to the group of younger players. If the deep advances deeper into the postseason, Boston could use Hayward at full strength as it tries to contend for a championship.