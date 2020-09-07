Ranking the Top CFB Quarterbacks Set to Play This Fall

0 of 9

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Although a handful of top quarterbacks will not be playing in the fall, the 2020 college football season still has an impressive group of talent at the position.

Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is the sport's most recognizable signal-caller, and he's clearly No. 1. That much should surprise exactly zero people who have watched the last two seasons.

While the choices are subjective, the order is based on a blend of individual talent, past performance and 2020 expectations.

The second factor—past performance—is noteworthy because new starters were not considered for the rankings. You can include them! We're going to wait a little longer, though.