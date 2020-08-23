Mavericks' Luka Doncic Calls Game-Winner vs. Clippers 'Something Special'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Special is certainly a word for it.

"I can't explain the emotions I had," Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic said of his buzzer-beating three-pointer that gave his team a 135-133 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Sunday's Game 4, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "Not only when the ball goes in but when I see the whole team running toward me. That was something special, one of the best feelings I ever had as a player. Just something special."

The series is now tied at two games apiece after Doncic capped a triple-double of 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists with the game-winner.

That the 21-year-old did it all while playing on a sprained ankle and without teammate Kristaps Porzingis made it all the more special.

So does the history of it.

MacMahon cited Elias Sports Bureau and noted Doncic is now the youngest player in NBA history to tally a 40-point triple-double in the playoffs. What's more, he joined the one and only Michael Jordan as the only player to finish a 40-point playoff performance with a make-it-or-lose buzzer-beater.

On the other side, the Clippers will likely need to unlock Paul George if they are going to survive this series and challenge for a championship.

The six-time All-Star continued his struggles in Sunday's game with nine points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

The critical Game 5 is Tuesday.